Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Postpone Japan Wedding Amid Coronavirus Scare

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have postponed their wedding in Japan due to the spread of coronavirus. The couple has recently revealed that they are soon going to be parents to their first child.

As per a report published in the Evening Standard, the couple was planning to celebrate their big day later this year but due to the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 virus, which has claimed the lives of 3,000 people in China alone, the duo has decided to postpone the ceremony.

An insider told People magazine, "They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus."

The 35-year-old singer recently revealed that she is pregnant in her Never Worn White music video. She has been dating Orlando on-and-off since 2016 and had also announced their engagement on the occasion of Valentine's day last year.

Meanwhile, 30 cases of Coronavirus have been reported in India, while there are more than 94,000 people, who have been affected worldwide. As a precautionary measure, the Government of India has made a decision to screen all passengers coming from abroad at the airports along with testing people coming in through open borders. Initially only those coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia were being screened.

