Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Postpone Their Wedding
Star couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who got engaged in February this year, have now postponed their wedding.
Image: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom/Instagram
Star couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who got engaged in February this year, have now postponed their wedding. According to UsWeekly, Perry and Bloom, who were set to tie the knot this month, have made changes in their wedding dates and will exchange vows most probably next year.
A source close to the couple said, "They changed the timing due to the location they want. They're going to have one local wedding party, and the other will be a destination wedding party."
View this post on Instagram
together our initials are O.K. and that’s what it’s gonna be ♥️
Perry began a relationship with Bloom in 2016, and the couple announced their engagement February 14, 2019. Prior to her relationship with Bloom, Perry was married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012 and dated John Mayer on and off from 2012 to 2013.
Bloom was previously married to Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr from 2010 until 2013. Kerr gave birth to their son, Flynn Christopher Blanchard Copeland Bloom, on 6 January 2011.
