Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Postpone Their Wedding

Star couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who got engaged in February this year, have now postponed their wedding.

IANS

Updated:December 5, 2019, 6:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Postpone Their Wedding
Image: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom/Instagram

Star couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who got engaged in February this year, have now postponed their wedding. According to UsWeekly, Perry and Bloom, who were set to tie the knot this month, have made changes in their wedding dates and will exchange vows most probably next year.

A source close to the couple said, "They changed the timing due to the location they want. They're going to have one local wedding party, and the other will be a destination wedding party."

View this post on Instagram

together our initials are O.K. and that’s what it’s gonna be ♥️

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Perry began a relationship with Bloom in 2016, and the couple announced their engagement February 14, 2019. Prior to her relationship with Bloom, Perry was married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012 and dated John Mayer on and off from 2012 to 2013.

Bloom was previously married to Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr from 2010 until 2013. Kerr gave birth to their son, Flynn Christopher Blanchard Copeland Bloom, on 6 January 2011.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com