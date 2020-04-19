Katy Perry Pens Emotional Note on Social Media as Her Pet Cat Kitty Purry Passes Away

Katy Perry posted an emotional note on social media as her pet cat Kitty Purry passed away. Katy also shared some throwback pics with the adorable feline as she mourned her death in a heart-breaking address on social media.

Katy wrote, "Kitty Purry crawled through my then-boyfriend’s window 15 years ago, fully pregnant and seeking shelter. Two litters and many moons later, this street cat became a lovable mascot to many. Sadly, Kitty completed her 9th life last night. I hope she rests in salmon fillets and tuna tartare way up in catnip heaven. Kitty, thanks for the cuddles and companionship along the way. Big thanks to my brother David and @garethwalters for being great co-parents (sic)."

Meanwhile, Katy has announced that she and actor-fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting a little girl together. They are reportedly planning to name her after Katy's late grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson. Katy's idea is to honour her late relative with her daughter's moniker -- naming her "Pearl or Hudson or Ann."

Follow @News18Movies for more