Katy Perry Reveals She Contemplated Suicide Following Split with Orlando Bloom in 2017

Katy Perry opens up about her hard time during 2017 when she reportedly contemplated suicide post her split from Orlando Bloom and poor chart performance of her album Witness. The singer, 35, who is expecting her first child with actor Orlando, 43, in an interview admitted that due to her personal and professional lives she was "broken in half" and "crashed".

“My career was on this trajectory when it was going up, up and up and then I had the smallest shift, not that huge from an outside perspective. But for me it was seismic. I had given so much out, and it literally broke me in half. I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby daddy-to-be," she told The Sun.

After struggling with mental health issues her whole life, Katy said she feels she is in a good place now. "Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life, because if I did not find that I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped. But I found the ways to be grateful. If it gets really, really hard I walk around and say, ‘I am grateful, I am grateful!’; even though I am in a sh***y mood.”

Earlier, metro.co.uk reported that the 35-year-old was left clinically depressed after the release as she realised she had placed a lot of weight on getting validation for her music.

"Coming out of 'Witness', which was my last album, I became very upset and clinically depressed," she said during a past interview.

"I became very insecure and had to go on a journey, both emotionally, spiritually, and psychologically to understand why I relied so much on validation. I had to realise that everything related to my career isn't all of what life is, it's just a part of who I am."

(with inputs from IANS)

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

