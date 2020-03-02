English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Katy Perry Reveals She Isn't 'Very Close' to Taylor Swift

Pop star Katy Perry said that she and Taylor Swift aren't very close but they text a lot. The two have had a long friendship which saw a long stretch of rivalry between the two.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 2, 2020, 6:01 PM IST
Pop superstar Katy Perry says she isn't very close to singer Taylor Swift.

In an interview with Stellar magazine, Perry addressed the much talked about speculation over her relationship with fellow pop star Swift, reports etonline.com.

The musicians have had a rocky relationship over the years, and now Perry has shared that the two do not have a great bond currently.


"We don't have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot," she said, adding: "I was impressed by her documentary ('Miss Americana') because I saw some self-awareness starting to happen and I saw a lot of vulnerability."

"I was really excited for her to be able to show that to the world: that things aren't perfect, they don't have to be and it's more beautiful when they aren't. Even though it was difficult, it was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to look up to," continued Perry, 35.

Perry was referring to her appearance in Swift's "You need to calm down", video, which was released in June. The collaboration marked a key moment in the singers' friendship, having previously fallen at odds with each other.

Perry can be currently seen as a judge on singing reality show American Idol, which airs in India on Star World.

