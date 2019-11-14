Katy Perry Seems to Address Her Music Hiatus, Says 'I Want to Have Moments With My Family'

In October last year, Katy Perry announced that she'd be taking time off her pop star life following the conclusion of Witness: The Tour. The American singer has been in the music business for 11 years now and devoted all of her time between then and now on refining her craft.

Speaking to Footwear News, Katy had said, "I’m not going to go straight into making another record. I feel like I’ve done a lot. I love making music, I love writing, but I don’t feel like I’m a part of a game anymore. I just feel like I’m an artist. I don’t feel like I have to prove anything, which is a freeing feeling."

The singer appeared to address her plans for a hiatus once again when she was asked about her future goals at the OnePlus music festival press conference held in India. Perry is currently in Mumbai, where she'll be headlining a concert on November 16.

"My future goals are definitely to do shows like these where I can spend more time and really give the fans more quality time, rather than going in and out. Also after doing 11-12 years of music, four records and four world tours, I definitely have to strike a work life balance. I have really, and gratefully so, dreamt some of my dreams, so I'm dreaming up new dreams and enjoying living after making a living. I don't want to always be just going stressing out and have to ring the bell and hit the marker," she said.

Katy Perry poses with her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom at the premiere of Carnival Row (Courtesy: Instagram).

Perry, who got engaged to actor Orlando Bloom on Valentine's Day this year, now wants to focus on other interests in her life such as her family and relationship with her fiancé.

"I want to have moments with my family. I want to go out and see the world. I want to take trips. When I'm in Mumbai, I want to eat and I want to taste all of it. It's not a matter of slowing down but a matter of trying to consciously be more present where I am and really soaking in because it has been such an incredible journey from 2008 till now, but some of it I can't even remember what happened," she said.

While sharing her secret to happiness, Perry credited her family and Bloom for keeping her grounded.

"For me, what I have noticed is that balance is very important. It's not just music but having your family and your loved ones; it's having my fiancé. It's a whole of all of that. Balance is stillness; it's humility and gratefulness. If you can start your ever day with gratitude as the first word that pops into your head, I know you'll be a happier person. That's what I've been practicing for the past couple of years and it definitely has changed my mindset. I can be difficult at times because I demand a lot but I always try to centre myself."

