Katy Perry Shares Her Baby Girl's Ultrasound

Katy Perry celebrated Mother's Day 2020 by sharing the ultrasound of her baby girl with the world.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 3:49 PM IST
Pop star Katy Perry has celebrated Mother's Day 2020 with a small video clip of her to-be-born baby girl's ultrasound, which she also shared with her fans on social media. Katy also jokingly wrote that the baby was giving her the middle finger from inside the womb.

On Monday, Katy shared a glimpse of her baby as seen from the ultrasound monitor. Captioning the post, Katy wrote, "When your unborn daughter gives you a middle finger from the womb you know you’re in for it #happymothersdaytome (sic)."

Meanwhile, Katy also shared an adorable video of fiance Orlando Bloom gifting her hand-picked flowers on the occasion of Mother's Day. Katy sneaks up behind Orlando as he is in the middle of collecting flowers from their estate. The Hollywood actor then presents Katy with the hand-made bouquet as she seems delighted to receive them from him.

Orlando Bloom

On the work front, Katy recently announced the launch of her fifth album, KP 5. The first single from the album, Daisies, drops on May 15.

