Katy Perry 'Will Never Forget' Being Pregnant During Coronavirus Pandemic

Image: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom/Instagram

Image: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom/Instagram

The 35-year-old star is expecting her first child with her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 9:57 AM IST
Singer Katy Perry says she will never forget being pregnant during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that she is trying not to be stressed about her delivery.

The 35-year-old star is expecting her first child with her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom.

During a conversation with "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest, she admitted that she is facing some tough challenges due to the isolation, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Perry told Seacrest that dealing with "a pregnancy in a pandemic" is something she "will never forget".

"I'm having cravings that I cannot necessarily fulfil if I want to but, you know, I think there is a lot of things that I am grateful for these days," she said.

The "Dark horse" hitmaker revealed her pregnancy news recently when she dropped the music video for recent single "Never worn white", in which she is seen cradling her baby bump at the end.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Perry and Bloom, who got engaged earlier this year, are following advice to stay at home and are trying to "exercise and eat well".

"Along with so many other people, they stay home. They both try to exercise and eat well so they can stay healthy. Katy really hopes everything has calmed down with the virus by the time the baby will be born this summer. She tries not to stress about the birth, but she definitely thinks about it a lot," a source said previously.

Recently, "American Idol" made TV history with the first remote results show ever due to the coronavirus. It is aired in India on Star World.

