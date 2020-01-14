Katy Perry Wishes Fiance Orlando Bloom on His Birthday with Heartwarming Post

Pop-star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom who have been dating since early 2016. The couple who got engaged to be married last year, have quite a public relationship. The couple keeps making appearances on each other's social media accounts and is often papped together on public outings.

A similar incident happened on Monday when Katy took to her Instagram account to wish her fiance on his 43rd birthday. Her sweet caption, along with an adorable picture has won everyone's hearts.

In the picture, Bloom is seen standing in front of the Pyramids in Egypt. Comparing him to the Pyramids, the singer listed Bloom's good qualities and wrote that she was in wonders how a person like him existed in real life. "Many people wonder how the pyramids were actually built... but me, I am in constant awe and wonder of how such a loving/kind/compassionate/supportive/talented/deeply spiritual/did I mention incredibly good looking/James Bond of a human being can actually exist in the flesh!" she wrote.

Check it out:

Recently, the pop-star appeared on the cover of Vogue India and talked about Bloom. “Orlando is like a sage. When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do. It’s exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable. I’ve never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando,” she said.

“It’s challenging, because you’re facing all the things you don’t like about yourself. It’s like a never-ending cleanse,” Perry further added.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.