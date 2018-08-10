Rishi Kapoor Calls British Airways Racist, Recommends Flying Emirates or Jet Instead

Racist. Dont fly British Airways.We cannot be kicked around. Sad to hear about the Berlin child incident. I stopped flying BA after the cabin crew were rude and had attitude not once but twice even after being a first class passenger. Fly Jetair or Emirates. There is dignity. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 9, 2018

That terror of Indian Twitter is back! Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, most often seen on the social microblogging website when not on film screens, has declared thumb war again. This time the target of his fury is UK national carrier, British Airways, following the recent incident of an Indian family being made to deboard from a BA flight in London, over what they claimed to be racial discrimination.While the incident had taken place in July, when the Indian passenger and his family were attempting to travel from London to Berlin before being taken off their flight, Rishi, who was most recently seen in Anubhav Sinha's Mulk, reacted to the incident last night itself. Recalling previous bad experiences with the airline, wherein he was allegedly treated with rudeness and 'attitude', despite 'being a first class passenger', the actor said he had since stop patronising the airlines. He suggested flying on Jet or Emirates instead, where 'there is dignity'."Racist. Don't fly British Airways. We cannot be kicked around. Sad to hear about the Berlin child incident. I stopped flying British Airways after the cabin crew were rude and had attitude not once but twice even after being a first class passenger. Fly Jet Airways or Emirates. There is dignity," Rishi had tweeted on Thursday night.Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has already directed the aviation regulator to obtain a detailed incident report from British Airways.