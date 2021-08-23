Kaun Banega Crorepati 1 Winner Harshvardhan Nawathe Recalls Getting Mobbed by Fans: Someone Slashed My Palm

Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to return with its 13th season and with it, Amitabh Bachchan will return to TV screens once again. While the audiences are excited to witness which participants take home the highest prize money, it is not always a pleasant situation for the winners. For instance, Harshvardhan Nawathe who became an overnight sensation after his stint in the show’s first season in 2000, had to face the wrath of some fans.

In an interview, he recalled the aftermath of his victory. Talking of an unpleasant incident he said, “I was attending an event where there was a huge crowd and my friends (who were also my bodyguards on days) were stuck somewhere and I was somewhere else, so when I was getting down from the stage I couldn’t find my friends and got mobbed. Everyone was trying to touch me and shake hands with me and later I found my hand sticky. I pulled my hand and found it bleeding. So, someone had slashed my palm with a blade. You know that thin cut that you don’t realise but it bleeds. So, these kinds of incidents have also happened to me. But mostly things have been positive with me and people have been kind."

However, this scary experience had a silver lining for him. the next day, he had met the late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray who noticed the cut on his palm and inquired him about it. He recalled the incident saying, “He in his own humorous style which he is known for, folded his hands and said ‘Harshvardhan this has to be your greeting from now on’. This is something that I will always remember that out of that negative incident also came out a very positive thing. He told me you should always do a namaste and stop shaking hands and I followed it to the extent I could."

Amitabh Bachchan had also advised him not to let fame and attention get to his head, which he tries to follow his words to date.

