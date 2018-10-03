KBC 10's First Crorepati Binita Jain: Never Thought I Would Go Beyond Rs 12.5 Lakh

Binita Jain, a 46-year-old commerce graduate from Assam, has become the first ‘crorepati’ of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 10.In a freewheeling chat, she talks about her struggles, coaching classes and motivation in life.“I’m feeling on top of the world. He (Amitabh Bachchan, the host of the show) announced it after a very long pause and I was so relieved when he said it’s the right answer,” said an excited Binita.“Initially I was very nervous. I took so much time in answering the first two questions. But soon I tried to calm and compose myself because I knew I wouldn’t be able to play long under pressure. And then I totally forgot that I was in front of the camera and so many people were watching me,” she added.The episode, which saw Binita turn ‘crorepati’, was aired Tuesday night. However, this was not the first time when Binita applied to be a contestant on the quiz show. “I had been trying since the first season. I have always been into quizzes and general knowledge shows. And fortunately, I got lucky this time. Though I never expected I would win a crore. I thought that I would only go till Rs 12.5 lakh,” said Binita.Talking about her preparation, she said, “The final call came from the show on September 1. Before that I didn’t really do as such preparation because I was not getting enough motivation and I was also busy with my tuition. But once they officially informed about my selection, I started researching on various topics that I thought could be asked on the show. So I basically prepared everything in 15 days.”In the show, Binita also opened up about the most tragic incident of her life. In February 2003, her husband was allegedly abducted by the terrorists when he had gone to a neighbouring state for business purpose. She was only 32 when the incident happened. Their marriage was 12 year old then.“It was not at all easy to overcome that tragedy. But my family gave me immense strength to move on in life. I’m thankful to my mother who forced me to study further and because of her I was at least a graduate. Then I started my tuition. It gave me more confidence and made me bold.”On being asked about what she was planning to do with the winning prize, she said, “I want to set up a dental clinic for my son. It was my dream. I’d also have a dream to set up a coaching institute of my own so that I could educate those kids who can’t afford expensive school fees.”