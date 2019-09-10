Take the pledge to vote

News18 English
News18 » Movies
4-min read

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: 19-Year-Old Trainee Pilot Himanshu Dhuria to Play for Rs 1 Crore Today

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 on Tuesday, will be a nail-biting episode as 19-year-old trainee pilot Himanshu Dhuria, from Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh will be sitting opposite host Amitabh Bachchan and play for Rs 1 crore.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 10, 2019, 5:56 PM IST
Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: 19-Year-Old Trainee Pilot Himanshu Dhuria to Play for Rs 1 Crore Today
Image: Twitter/ Amitabh Bachchan
Loading...

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 on Tuesday, will be a nail-biting and exciting episode as 19-year-old trainee pilot Himanshu Dhuria, from Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh will be sitting on the hot seat opposite host Amitabh Bachchan and play for Rs 1 crore. Himanshu becomes the second contestant in this season of KBC to attempt Rs 1 crore question. Excitement is high as viewers will get to know if Himashu will take home Rs 7 crore or will quit with Rs 50 lakh in his account.

The Monday's (September 9) episode began with Amitabh Bachchan introducing the 10 contestants competing for the Fastest Finger First round. The 10 contestants were asked to arrange the order of the planets in the solar system. Dhuria answered the question correctly in mere 2.42 seconds. He created a history by being the fastest one to answer a question on the show this season.

Soon after, Himanshu joined Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat, the journey of the trainee pilot was shared through a video. Big B was amazed by the achievements of Dhuria and enquires more about his profession, having a similar fondness for aircraft in his childhood.

Dhuria's maternal grandmother and his best friend have accompanied him to the KBC 11 game show.

The game started after the customary explaining of the rule and introducing the expert of the episode Meenakshi Kandwal.

Dhuria opted for a lifeline on the very first question but continued to play on with a sense of ease through the episode. Towards the end of the episode, he had almost all his lifelines exhausted but he correctly answered the Rs 50 lakh question, prompting loud applause from the audience and Big B's signature reaction: "Well played!"

Here are the questions Dhuria was asked by Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 11 during Monday's episode:

1 - What’s the missing word in the idiom “Khayali _ Pakana”?

Unsure of the answer, Dhuria opts for a lifeline - audience poll.

Ans. C) Pulao

2 - Which part of the automobile are the terms “tubless” and “radial” connected with?

Ans. B) Tyres

3 - During which festival are these dishes served? (Images of gujiya and thandai flash on the projector)

Ans. B) Holi

4 - Who is the singer of this song? (Maahi Ve from Kesari plays in the backdrop)

Ans. C) Arijit Singh

5- Which of the two states border the city of Delhi?

Ans. A) Haryana and Uttar Pradesh

After giving the first five answers correctly, Dhuria clears the first quarter of the game successfully he got 60-seconds to answer the next set of questions.

6- In which eye condition is a person able to see objects clearly at a distance but unable to see them at close quarters?

Ans. D) Hypermetropia

7. What is Libra, proposed by Facebook?

Ans. D) Cryptocurrency

8. The birthplace of which Sikh guru is commemorated at Takht Sri Patna Sahib?

Unsure of the answer, Dhuria chose his second lifeline - 50-50.

Ans. A) Guru Gobind Singh

9. “Six Machine: I don’t like cricket, I love" is the autobiography of which cricketer known for his explosive batting?

Dhuria again opts for a lifeline - flip the question. But before the change in question, he chooses to answer C) Yuvraj Singh which turns out to be wrong. The correct answer is Chris Gayle.

The question changed to - Which river runs westward during the major part of their course within India?

Ans. B) Brahmaputra

10. What is the name of the helicopter shown in this photograph? (Image appears on the projector)

Ans. A) Boeing chinook

With this Dhuria wins Rs 3,20,000 and Amitabh Bachchan signs a cheque of the same amount and says, "Well done Himanshu!". Big B then trolls the teenager on his love life and lightening up the mood.

11. Which Union cabinet minister has not served as chief minister of any state?

Ans. D) Dr. Harshvardhan

12. In the legendary love story of Sohni-Mahiwal, which river did Sohni cross to meet her lover?

Unsure of the answer, Dhuria used the fourth and his last lifeline in the game - Expert Advice (ask the expert).

Ans. C) Chenab

13. Which team has the most number of Men’s Hockey World Cup title wins?

Ans. B) Pakistan

14. In 2019, which telescope captured the first-ever Black Hole image?

Ans. B) Event Horizon Telescope

The answer of the 14th question made Dhuria win Rs 50 lakh and now he is just short of two questions to Rs 7 crore, the maximum amount of KBC 11.

As Amitabh Bachchan was about to proceed to the 15th question for Rs 1 crore, the buzzer announcing the end of the episode rang. Dhuria will continue playing in Tuesday’s episode.

During the Monday's episode Amitabh Bachchan was surprised to learn that despite being a trainee pilot, Dhuria is afraid of heights. Suggesting that he should warn his passengers on flight, Big B added: "Landing ke samaye toh aapko neeche dekhna hai. Runway pe utarna hai, khet me nahin. (While landing you have to look down. You have to land the flight on runway and not on fields.)"

