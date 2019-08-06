Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Amitabh Bachchan Begins Shooting for New Season, See First Photos

The new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati will premiere on Sony TV on August 19 at 9pm.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 6, 2019, 1:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Amitabh Bachchan Begins Shooting for New Season, See First Photos
Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11’s set. (Image: Twitter/Amitabh Bachchan)
Loading...

After hosting the super-hit game show Kaun Banega Crorepati on television for several years now, megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set for yet another season.

He took to Twitter on Sunday to share the first photos from Kaun Banega Crorepati 11’s set. Posting two images on the micro-blogging site, the Thugs of Hindostan actor wrote, “It has begun... another KBC... 19 years since it started... 11 seasons... and the love of all the viewers...”

Bachchan shared another still from the show’s shoot on Monday with the caption, “it has begun... among the fun... the run... for that ton... KBC  11th season... 19 years of initiation...!!”

As confirmed earlier by Sony TV on Twitter, the new season will premiere on August 19 at 9pm. The registration for KBC 11 began from May 1.

In March, Bachchan penned a note on KBC when he began preparing for the forthcoming season. He wrote, “So prep for KBC starts and here we are running into introductions, systems, learning new inputs, rehearsing, getting ready for another year. It's 2019 and it all began in 2000. 19 years and a gap of about two years when it did not happen for me. But 17 years is a lifetime and a lifetime that was given a lifeline by you.”

The popular quiz show is based on the British programme Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram