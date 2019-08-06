Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Amitabh Bachchan Begins Shooting for New Season, See First Photos

After hosting the super-hit game show Kaun Banega Crorepati on television for several years now, megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set for yet another season.

He took to Twitter on Sunday to share the first photos from Kaun Banega Crorepati 11’s set. Posting two images on the micro-blogging site, the Thugs of Hindostan actor wrote, “It has begun... another KBC... 19 years since it started... 11 seasons... and the love of all the viewers...”

T 3247 - It has begun .. another KBC .. 19 years since it started .. 11 seasons .. and the love of all the viewers .. pic.twitter.com/KEApOuv07T — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 3, 2019

Bachchan shared another still from the show’s shoot on Monday with the caption, “it has begun... among the fun... the run... for that ton... KBC 11th season... 19 years of initiation...!!”

T 3239 - .. it has begun .. among the fun .. the run .. for that ton .. .. KBC 11 th season .. 19 years of initiation .. !! pic.twitter.com/BVCInagJZ7 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 5, 2019

As confirmed earlier by Sony TV on Twitter, the new season will premiere on August 19 at 9pm. The registration for KBC 11 began from May 1.

In March, Bachchan penned a note on KBC when he began preparing for the forthcoming season. He wrote, “So prep for KBC starts and here we are running into introductions, systems, learning new inputs, rehearsing, getting ready for another year. It's 2019 and it all began in 2000. 19 years and a gap of about two years when it did not happen for me. But 17 years is a lifetime and a lifetime that was given a lifeline by you.”

The popular quiz show is based on the British programme Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

