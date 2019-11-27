Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Amitabh Bachchan Hosted Show to go Off-air This Friday

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 or KBC 11, a popular quiz show that is being hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, and is broadcast on Sony TV will soon be going off-air. The final episode of the KBC 11 will go on air on Friday, November 29. From this season, every Friday is a Karamveer special episode. The finale episode of KBC 11 this Friday will see Indian engineering teacher, author and Chairman of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murthy as a guest.

Sudha Murthy is the wife of Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy and was the first woman engineer at TATA Engineering and Locomotive Company. She was also the first woman engineer in Hoogly, West Bengal. She has also set up 60 thousand libraries and has rebuilt around 2,600 houses that were affected by floods. She has written books in several languages including Kannada, Marathi, and English.

Sony TV shared trailer of the grand finale which will go on air on Friday, November 29.

She fought against all social stereotypes. Meet our #KBCKaramveer #SudhaMurthy this Friday at 9 PM and know how she reformed thousands of underprivileged lives. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/NtvJEQ1yM3 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 25, 2019

According to Sony TV, Amitabh Bachchan has given a name to the Finale week, 'Vijayi Vishwas'.

KBC 11 season saw 4 crorepatis. The first one was Sanoj Raj from Bihar's Jehanabad followed by Babita Tade, who was a cook at a government school in Maharashtra. Gautam Kumar Jha, a senior section engineer in the Indian Railways became the third crorepati of the season, and is followed by Ajeet Kumar. All the crorepatis have won Rs 1 crore.

The quiz show which has been garnering the highest number of TRPs (television ration points) will now be going off-air.

The channel also shared a video of clips of some of the entertaining moments of KBC 11.

In the #KBCFinaleWeek, take a look back at some of the most entertaining and epic moments with Big B. Stay tuned for more, tonight, on #KBC11 at 9 PM. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/l8SS2kD3Co — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 25, 2019

During KBC 11, Amitabh Bachchan had to be hospitalised because of age related ailments. He was also advised by doctors to rest and cut down his work, but he continued to host the show.

