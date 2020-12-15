Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: 14-year-old Anmol Stumped by This Rs 50 Lakh Question on Cricket. Can You Answer?

Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is inviting students from various backgrounds to participate in the quiz show and win cash prizes over this week. The first contestant to take the hot seat in the students' special week was 14-year-old Anmol Shastri from Gujarat, who said that he aspires to be an astrophysicist when he grows up.

Anmol took home Rs 25,00,000 cash prize and was playing pretty well till a question on cricket caught him unaware. The question in discussion would have made him win Rs 50 lakh, but having no lifeline left, Anmol decided to quit. However, as per tradition Big B revealed the answer for the audiences later.

Here is the question on cricket that Anmol could not answer and quit taking home Rs 25 lakh.

Which cricketer holds the record to be run out maximum times in ODI and test cricket.

1. Inzamam-ul-Haq

2. Rahul Dravid

3. Sachin Tendulkar

4. Steve Waugh

The correct answer to this was revealed by Big B to be Australian player Steve Waugh. He has been dismissed by the means of run out 27 times in Tests and 77 times in ODIs, taking his tally to 104 in total in the two formats.

Big B was seemingly impressed with Anmol's gameplay as he maintained a calm composure throughout. In fact, Anmol did not use any lifeline while answering Rs 6.40 lakh question and Rs 12.50 lakh questions. However, he did use his 'Ask the Expert' lifeline for Rs 25 lakh question.

The Rs 25 lakh question was.

Which planet was first discovered by the means of telescope in our galaxy.

1. Saturn

2. Neptune

3. Uranus

4. Mars

The answer to this is Uranus