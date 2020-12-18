Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: 15-year-old Priya Kaur Sets 'Fastest Finger First' Record This Season at 2.67 Sec

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is celebrating the students special week with Amitabh Bachchan inviting child contestants to participate and win cash prizes in the game show. During the recent episode, Priya Kaur from Srinagar became the last student contestant who got a chance to come to the hot seat after winning the fastest finger first round. Amazing thing happened when Priya answered the question in just 2.67 seconds, creating a record for the quickest response in the round this season. Big B himself praised Priya for the feat and seemed elated at the speed at which Priya answered the question.

As Priya made her way to the hot seat, Big B played a video clip giving viewers an insight into her life and background. Priya says that aspires to become an IAS officer and seeks to work for the betterment of the country. She adds that she is inspired by Mother Teresa, who left her own family to take care of those who cannot fend for themselves. Priya currently studies in class 10th and seeing her good will, Big B showered her with lots of praises.

In a promo clip that was run post the runtime of the episode, it is seen that Priya gets to the Rs 25 lakh question, which means that she has already won Rs 12.50 lakh and will be attempting to win even further. It remains to be seen how much cash prize she takes home from the game show.