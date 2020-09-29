Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Asks First Contestant Question on Sushant Singh Rajput

TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati has begun its 12th edition on Monday. Because of the coronavirus, several changes have been introduced in the format. There will be no live audience, and therefore, no audience poll lifeline. Instead, a new lifeline called video a friend has been introduced.

Aarti Jagtap, the first contestant on KBC 12, was posed with a question on late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away in Mumbai on June 14. The second question to Aarti was about Sushant's posthumous release Dil Bechara, which is directed by casting ace Mukesh Chhabra. The question was based on Sushant's co-star in the film, Sanjana Sanghi. Aarti got the answer correct without any lifelines and ended up winning Rs 6.40 lakh eventually.

Amitabh, 77, started filming the 12th season of popular game show KBC 12 in August. To adapt to the social distancing norms, the KBC set and the show’s format underwent an overall change. “The set designing changed as we have only eight fastest finger first contestants, reduced from the usual 10 so that social distancing is maintained. “We have companions of the contestants, but they are also seated far apart. The design of the hot seat and the contestants chair have also changed, there’s more gap now," said showrunner Sujata Sanghamitra.

“Contestants do a COVID-19 test before they leave for Mumbai, by the time they reach, we have their reports. They are then isolated and quarantined in a hotel. They go through one more round of COVID-19 tests and only if they pass that, are they allowed to come on sets," a person working closely with the show revealed.