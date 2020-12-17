Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Why He Can't Drive His Lamborghini in Mumbai

Its Student Special week on the popular television game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. A 12-year-old boy by the name Amanaya Diwakar was the contestant in the last episode. Amanaya from Udupi in Karnataka shared his fondness for cars with the show host Amitabh Bachchan. Amanaya opened up to Big B during the show about his dream to manufacture his own cars and launch his own manufacturing company someday.

The kid shared his top five favourite cars and said he wants to invest the money he won on KBC to open his own car company in the future. He expressed his wish to contribute a share of the winning amount to help the needy. During one of the questions, Bachchan revealed his favourite car as a child was Mustang. He added that one of their neighbours in Delhi owned it and Big B would feel jealous. Bachchan revealed that he always wished to own an open air car like that. Although the megastar could not afford the car brand, one of his friends in Mumbai had it and Big B would drive it.

Amanaya won Rs 10,000 for answering a question. On winning, the Math Genius shared a secret that Big B did not know the answer to. He revealed he hated Maths but had to study as he had no choice. Anamaya quizzed the show host about his favourite car. Bachchan revealed that it is Lamborghini but shared that he couldn't drive the luxury car because of the traffic in Mumbai.

Anamaya suggested that the legendary star should instead get a sports car. To this, Big B jokingly asked the boy to share a half of Rs 7 crore if he wins, which Anamaya outright denied. After Anamaya’s exit, Bachchan welcomed Deeksha Kumari. The game will continue with Deeksha in the next episode.