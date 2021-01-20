KBC 12: Big B Would Like to Know More About Viral Videos Like 'Baby Shark Dance', Says 'Will Research'

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show is winding up its 12th season after the Karamveer special episode goes on air on Friday.

Meanwhile, Big B was quite fascinated by Mangalam Kumar, a Geography (Hons) student who made it to the hot seat recently. Interesting thing being, he beat his father Dilip Kumar to the hot seat. It is revealed that Dilip had been trying for KBC for long but could not move father ahead than the 'Fastest Finger First' round. He was trying for 20 years on the show.

Meanwhile, one of the questions for Mangalam was 'Which is the most viewed YouTube video?' The options were:

1. Baby Shark Dance

2. Gangnam Style

3. Ed Sheeran

4. Despacito

Mangalam was not sure of the answer and was confused between Baby Shark Dance and Despacito. He took Video Call a Friend lifeline and chose Baby Shark Dance as the correct answer. Big B then says aloud the number of views on YouTube all the four options have ranging from 3-7 billion. He says Baby Shark Dance for kids went viral and became the most viewed YouTube video in September 2020. He adds that he will research more about this.

Mangalam also tells Big B about the world of streaming and gaming.

Mangalam is seen winning Rs 50 lakh on the show. He will be presented with rs 1 crore question as well. It will be interesting to see if he becomes a crorepati.