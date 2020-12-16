Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Big B Seeks Advice from 12-year-old Anamaya About Buying Cars

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is celebrating the students special week and inviting child participants from across India to win cash prizes. A 12-year-old contestant from Karnataka, named Anamaya, who made it to the hot seat during the recent episode, has caught Amitabh Bachchan's fancy for his knowledge about luxury and imported cars.

Big B is even seen seeking advice from the little one about which car he should buy. Anamaya then recommends him to buy a Lamborghini model, which has a whopping cost price. Big B himself is known for his love for fancy cars and owns a bunch of them. However, the contestant floored the show host even further when he named car brands starting with every alphabet from A-Z. Big B himself tests Anamaya on his knowledge about cars and is pretty impressed by him. He calls him brilliant.

Anamaya also opens up on his dream to open a manufacturing unit and company in India for making cars and says he would need crowd-funding for such an initiative. Big B is amazed at the view he holds at such a tender age and adds that future of India is in good hands. This particular student contestant is also seen making his way to Rs 1 crore question and takes a 50-50 lifeline before attempting it. In the coming episode of KBC 12, it will be interesting to see whether he becomes a crorepati or not.

Till now, KBC 12 has seen 2 students participating in the quiz show this week. They ended up winning Rs 25 lakh and Rs 12.50 lakh respectively.