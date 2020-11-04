Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Contestant Takes Lifeline for First Question Asked by Amitabh Bachchan

Popular Indian quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is once again grabbing headlines. During a recent episode, a contestant used his lifeline on the very first question asked by host, actor Amitabh Bachchan. The moment became a viral after the participant by the name Saurabh Kumar Sahu decided to take a lifeline to answer a sports related question at the very first step.

The question was, “Which of these traditional games is played with a ball?” Sahu was given four options to choose, as goes the format of the show. He resorted to a 50-50 lifeline for the question, amounted to Rs 1,000 as prize money. Sahu did answer the sports question eventually, which was Pitthu. Bachchan later expressed his amazement at the fact that Sahu was not aware of the Pitthu game. Responding to Bachchan's question, Sahu clarified that although he had played the game, but knew of a different name for it. He stated that the game is known as Sitoliya where he comes from.

Although the contestant got stuck in his first question, he managed to stay in the game for long. Sahu, who sustained in the show as far as a Rs. 50 lakh question, took Bachchan by surprise also. The contestant was lauded by the superstar for reaching the 50 lakh stage despite using a lifeline in his very first question. He won ₹3.20 lakh in prize money, and was congratulated by the show host. Sahu was asked by Big B about his plans with the money he won. The contestant, during the course of the show, revealed he wishes to buy a house for his mother with whatever amount he takes home.

Meet our next contestant Saurabh Kumar Sahu, who took the bold risk of attempting the 50 Lakh question without any lifelines left. Will the risk bag him rewards? ​#KaunBanegaCrorepati tonight at 9pm on #SonyTVUK.​#AmitabhBachchan #KBC12 #KBC #Contest #Quiz #Entertainment pic.twitter.com/KY01vyl9hG — Sony TV UK (@sonytvuk) November 2, 2020

One of the most successful Indian quiz shows, Kaun Banega Crorepati has seen a seasonal run time over 20 years. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, KBC has been people’s favourite over the years and is believed to be one of India's most popular game shows of all-time on television.