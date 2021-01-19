Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: DU Student Beats His Father to the Hot Seat, Plays for Rs 50 Lakh

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is winding up this season and will not air new episodes post Friday's Karamveer special. Meanwhile, a promo aired recently shows a Delhi University student making his way to the hot seat to play the quiz show. He is a Geography (Hons) student. Interesting thing being that he beat his father to the hot seat and even shared that the latter has been trying in KBC since long now.

On learning this, show host Amitabh Bachchan says that the father's dream is getting realised through his son and there is nothing bigger than that. We are also shown glimpses of the student's father attempting to reach the hot seat as he looks on from the 'Fastest Finger First' area. The DU student, who makes it to the hot seat, will be playing for Rs 50 lakh question.

Meanwhile, Big B has also wrapped up shoot for this season of KBC. He has a busy year ahead and is currently shooting for the Ajay Devgn directorial MayDay.

The 78-year-old actor also has upcoming films like Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, and a yet untitled film co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.