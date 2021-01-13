Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Electrician Earning Rs 700 Per Day Wins Rs 25 Lakh

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is really setting the benchmarks high as they continue to bring in contestants that inspire hope. After Afseen Naaz, who came from a humble background, won Rs 25 lakh recently, another contestant, who works as an electrician has been shown to win Rs 25 lakh on the game show in a promo release.

Anuj Kumar, who works for Rs 776 per day as an electrician, will play for Rs 50 lakh in an upcoming episode. Amitabh Bachchan showers lavish praise on Anuj for working hard in life to reach where he is at the moment. Anuj says that his mother has worked hard her entire life and he has been unable to give her the life she deserves. He is seen breaking down while on the hot seat saying, "My mother has never seen more than Rs 2 lakh in her life."

On the other hand, Afseen, a professor, won Rs 25 lakh on the game show on Tuesday night's episode. She shared that her father was a cycle repairman earlier and now works at a chemist store. She said that due to her humble background, she was unable to pursue medical education as it requires a lot of money. She studied engineering then. She also said that her family was ridiculed as they wore new clothes only on the occasion of Eid every year while growing up.

Big B is seen praising Afseen for standing tall in the face of hardships and not giving up.