Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Gets its First Crorepati in Nazia Nasim, Watch Amitabh Bachchan's Reaction

One of India’s most popular reality game shows Kaun Banega Crorepati is in its season 12 and it has got its first ‘crorepati’ or millionaire. The official Twitter handle of Sony TV has released a promo of an upcoming episode of KCB 12. Sitting on the hotseat is a contestant named Nazia Nasim and the host Amitabh Bachchan asks the 15th question for the prize money of Rs 1 crore. Next, we can see the host exclaiming that Nazia has won the whopping prize money. An excited Bachchan is seen standing and clapping for her as he appreciates the contestant. Bachchan says that the questions were difficult but Nazia was able to get it right every time.

After answering Rs 1 crore question, Bachchan preps the contestant for the 16th question for the prize money of Rs 7 crore. He also cautions her to play smartly. It seems that Nazia will be answering the question because she says that she has taken many risks in her life and taking it once more will be fine.

NAZIA NASIM is #KBC12’s first crorepati ! Watch this iconic moment in #KBC12 on 11th Nov 9 pm only on Sony @SrBachchan@SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/6qG8T3vmNc — sonytv (@SonyTV) November 5, 2020

The show will broadcast on Wednesday, November 11 at 9 pm on Sony TV. This makes Nazia the first contestant on KBC 12 to win a crore after the season started premiering on September 28.

There were some changes introduced to the format of the show due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the set has a limited number of people and the audience has not been invited. Hosted by legendary actor Big B, the show has scrapped the lifeline ‘Audience Poll’ for the first time in its history.

The auditions for contestants were conducted online for this season of KBC. Recently, the show has run into a controversy after a question related to the ancient text Manusmriti was asked on the show. FIR has been lodged against the host and makers of the show in Lucknow.