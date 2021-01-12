Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Grocery Store Owner Aman Kumar Quit Over This Cricket Based Question

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 saw Aman Kumar, a grocery store owner from Pantnagar, Uttarakhand taking the hot seat on Monday. He took home Rs 6.40 lakh and quit at the 12th question as he had exhausted all his lifelines and did not want to take a risk and do guess work.

Aman was confronted with this question which he could not answer.

Who became the first Indian in men's cricket to claim a hattrick in T20 international?

1. Deepak Chahar

2. Yuzvendra Chahal

3. Jasprit Bumrah

4. Khalil Ahmed

Aman was confused between option 1 Deepak Chahar and option 3 Jasprit Bumrah. On Big B's advice, he decided to not play any further and quit the game show. After he quit, Big B revealed the correct answer to the question to be option 1, Deepak Chahar, who took a hattrick in 2019 in the third T20 match against Bangladesh in Nagpur.

Aman shared his thoughts on the hot seat with Big B which latter found to be very interesting. Aman said that he lost his father when he and his siblings were young and he had to leave his education and run the family store. Even though he could not study himself, he believes that a book can satisfy one's heart like nothing else. He said that since Pantnagar sees students coming in from various nearby areas for higher education, he treats them like his own family.