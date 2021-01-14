Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Kiran Bajpai to be Fifth Female Crorepati This Season?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 has only recently wrapped up shooting on the current season. Amitabh Bachchan informed fans via his blog about the same and also thanked the crew for making the show happen amid coronavirus scare.

Meanwhile, a new promo of an upcoming episode shows Kiran Bajpai playing for Rs 1 crore question. If she gets it right, Kiran will be the fifth female contestant to take home the 'crorepati' title and the cash prize in this season. Earlier, 4 contestants, all females, have won Rs 1 crore in this season. They are Dr Neha Shah, teacher Anupa Das, communication manager Nazia Nasim and IPS officer Mohita Sharma.

Kiran is also shown to have brought a rakhi for Big B, who says he accepts her as her sister.

Big B began shooting for KBC season 12 after recovering from Covid-19 in August last year. The actor underwent treatment at Nanavati Hospital along with son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya.

About finishing the show's shoot for this season, he wrote, "Love, care, affection and gifts of appreciation exchanged hands and there is extreme gratefulness for the gesture from the entire team .. its moving .. and tears up .. but… tomorrow is another day."

KBC airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.