Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Lipi Rawat Couldn't Answer Question Based on Ramayana for Rs 25 Lakh

Kaun Banega Crorepati has been entertaining fans as new and interesting contestants keep making their way to the hot seat. The last participant was Lipi Rawat from Mumbai, who took home Rs 12.50 lakh. She had exhausted all her lifelines at this point and did not want to take a chance with Rs 25 lakh question which was based on Ramayana. She chose to quit. Big B lauded her efforts and she said she would like to pay off her father's loans with the amount.

Here's the question that Lipi failed to answer.

When going on vanavasa (exile), according to Ramcharitmanas and Valmiki Ramayana, across which river did Lord Ram spend his first night?

1. Ganga

2. Tamsa

3. Yamuna

4. Sarayu

The correct answer as revealed by Big B was Tamsa.

Meanwhile, the next contestant who made his way to the hot seat was Shah Faisal from Mubarakpur, Uttar Pradesh. He shared his life journey saying he has four brothers and three sisters. He lost his father in Saudi Arabia and moved to Mumbai to sustain his living. He shared that he is currently working as a call center employee and earns Rs 10,000 a month as salary. Faisal also mentioned Allahabad, Big B's hometown, while replying to a question and the megastar could not help but smile upon it.

In a promo we are shown that Faisal earns Rs 3,20,000 and will play for Rs 6,40,000 question. How much cash prize will he be able to bank will be seen in Tuesday's episode.