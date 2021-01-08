Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Neha Shah Couldn't Answer This Rs 7 Crore Question

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 saw Mumbai based doctor Neha Shah winning Rs 1 crore cash prize on the game show on the episode that aired on Thursday. Neha was a huge fan of Big B and did not miss any opportunity to confess her admiration for the superstar.

Neha used two lifelines for Rs 50 lakh questions and Rs 1 crore questions. She used 'Flip The Question' for the Rs 50 lakh question and answered correctly when another question appeared. For the Rs 1 crore question, she took the 'Ask The Expert' lifeline and sought help from Vikrant Gupta who gave her the correct answer.

After Neha won Rs 1 crore cash prize, Big B hailed her and said that she has now become the fourth women contestant to win Rs 1 crore in this season. Neha could not contain her excitement. She had earlier said that she would build a clinic for herself out of the money she wins on the show. She would also do some charity work at her new clinic, she told Big B.

After winning Rs 1 crore, Neha was presented with the jackpot question, which could have earned her Rs 7 crore. She could not answer it and quit the show with Rs 1 crore. Here's the Rs 7 crore question.

The Historic Indo-Pak talks of 1972 between Indira Gandhi and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto were held at which place in Shimla?

1. Viceroy Lodge

2. Gorton Castle

3. Barnes Court

4. Cecil Hotel

The correct answer to this was Barnes Court.