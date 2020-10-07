Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Rajasthan Based Carpenter Wins Rs 6.40 Lakh

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan returned to television sets on September 28, 2020. With a few episodes that have streamed so far, contestants have already won lakhs of rupees based on their current and historical knowledge. The latest episode is one such testament of carpenter from Rajasthan, who took home 6.40 lakhs.

Barmer resident Raghunath Ram, 34, a carpenter by profession shared his story with superstar Amitabh Bachchan. He’s been working as a carpenter for the past 19 years and he could continue his studies until ninth standard, after which he could not complete his education due to the family’s financial situation, he said on the show. However, his lack of education didn’t stop him reaching and playing in KBC.

After answering the fastest finger first question within six seconds, Raghunath Ram took over the hot seat. Big B and Ram exchanged pleasantries and few anecdotes with each other.

They got on with the show and Ram used his first lifeline for the second question. Interestingly, the second question worth 2000 was related to his own line of work carpentry.

The question was which of the items is used to smoothen the surface of wooden furniture? Among the four options, the answer was ‘Sandpaper,’ but Ram had to use a lifeline to answer the same.

While he struggled to answer a question pertaining to his own profession, he surprised everyone with Rs 6.40 lakh question about Hindu mythological epic, the Ramayana.

The question was – According to Ramayana, which of these were names of Ravana’s sword? Ram confidently answered the question by stating the correct one ‘Chandrahas’.

He went on to reach the third stage of the quiz show but was exhausted of all his lifelines. When faced with the Rs 12.50 lakh question and being not sure of the answer, he chose to quit the show and take home Rs 6.40 lakhs.