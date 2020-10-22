Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Renuka Shahane to Accompany Chhattisgarh’s Phoolbasan Yadav on Hot Seat this Week

Bollywood actress Renuka Shahane will be accompanying Chhattisgarh’s Phoolbasan Yadav to this week’s Karamveer episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. The two will be seen together on the hot seat.

Yadav, 50, has been working for the empowerment of economically and socially backward women of Chhattisgarh. But, before starting to work for the development of women, she herself came out of poverty. Her story serves a source of inspiration for many women who are grappling with their present challenging situation and trying to achieve self-empowerment.

The social worker is helping women break the shackles of patriarchy and make them economically self-sufficient through various ways. She runs her self-help groups and helps create employment opportunities for them. Besides, she ensures that there are proper sanitation and health facilities in villages. Yadav also spreads awareness against child marriage.

She has even taken steps to establish a Mahila Fauj, which spearheads a de-addiction movement to keep a check on cases of domestic violence. It is usually seen that men in rural areas often beat their wives after consuming alcohol or subject them to other forms of violence.

Shahane, who supports Yadav’s cause, said that she felt bad after hearing the social worker’s story because despite being educated she never thought of doing something for the society what the 50-year-old is doing. The actress added that may be after this show she would do something, reported Mumbai Mirror.

Yadav on the show thanked her team of two lakh women from Maa Bamleshwari and every household of Chhattisgarh. She revealed that despite not being educated, she knows how to do work and how to live life.

On being asked by Amitabh Bachchan, who hosts the show, how she understood the nitty-gritties involved in finances and running an organisation, the social worker said that she did it due to the strength of unity.

“If you stay alone, these things will never cross your mind. For example, if you hit a cat or a dog with a stone, they will run away. But try pelting a beehive with a stone. The bees will attack you. This is the might of a sangathan!" she stated.