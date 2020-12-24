Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Shivam Rajput Fails to Answer This Rs 1 Crore Question. Can You?

The latest contestant to win over the hearts of watchers of the famed reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 was Shivam Rajput from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He took home Rs 50 lakh as he did not know the right answer to the Rs 1 crore question and as he had no lifeline left, he decided not to take a risk with guess work.

This is the Rs 1 crore question that Shivam failed to answer.

Who is credited with coining the term 'Meghalaya'?

A. Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

B. Shiba Prasad Chatterjee

C. Radhanath Sikdar

D. Dorothy Middleton

Big B declares that the correct answer to this question was B, Shiba Prasad Chaterjee and the name Meghalaya was approved by the Government of India in 1972. The host praised Shivam nonetheless.

Meanwhile, DIG with CRPF, Preet Mohan Singh has also made his way to the hot seat by the end of the latest KBC 12 episode. He shares that he has been in the service for 26 years and motivates others to join the force as a career as well. Big B is impressed with Preet Mohan and praises his selfless attitude in serving the nation. He will play for Rs 25 lakh question as revealed in a promo.

Three contestants, Nazia Naseem, IPS Officer Mohita Sharma and government teacher Anupa Das, have become crorepatis in the twelfth season so far.

KBC, based on British TV show titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?', clocked two decades this year. Big B has hosted the show for 11 years.