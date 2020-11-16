Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Show to Get its Second Crorepati as IPS Mohita Sharma, Episode to Air on November 17

EThe popular TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati will be getting its second millionaire of season 12 soon as IPS Mohita Sharma. The makers have released the promo leaving the audience super excited. In the promo, host of the show Amitabh Bachchan can be heard saying that next question is of Rs 1 crore and asked her to answer the question cautiously and the lady officer answered correctly and Big B shouts out ‘Ek crore’, making her burst with happiness.

She can be also heard saying that whatever amount she will win, at the end of the day she should feel that she played well. Big B can also be seen praising her as he said, "unbelievable". The promo also shows Mohita goes on playing for Rs 7 crores. However, the suspense has not been revealed that whether she bagged Rs 7 crores or not. The episode will air on November 17 on Sony TV.

Mohita is an IPS officer of 2017 batch and is currently posted in Jammu & Kashmir. She is married to an Indian Forest Service officer Rushal Garg. Bollywood megastar seems quite impressed with the lady officer’s affable personality as he started following her on social media.

Meanwhile, the show got its first crorepati as Nazia Nasim on November 11, who bagged Rs 1 crore by answering the question without using any lifeline. Nazia was asked to name the female actor who has also won the National award for Best Playback Singing and the options had 4 names – Dipika Chikhlia, who has played the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, Roopa Ganguly, who played the role of Draupadi in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, Kirron Kher the popular Bollywood actress, and Neena Gupta. Nazia answered the question correctly as she named Roopa Ganguly, who has done some tremendous work in the industry and also sung in a Bengali film.