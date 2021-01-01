Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Sonu Sood Graces the Stage of Amitabh Bachchan's Show

Sony Entertainment TV has launched the promo of an upcoming Karamveer special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has earned widespread love for his philanthropic actions during the coronavirus pandemic, will also be appearing alongside the contestants, the promo has revealed.

Big B welcomes entrepreneur Prashant Gade and Bike-ambulance Dada Karimul Hak on the show along with Sonu. All eyes will be glued to the TV screens when this new episode of KBC 12 premieres.

Meanwhile, Sonu has written a book recounting his experience of helping migrant workers during the Covid lockdown. Titled I Am No Messiah, the book is written in first person, revealing the emotional challenges the actor faced while extending help. He will also be launching the book on KBC 12 with Big B.

At present, Sonu is seen hosting Bharat Ke Mahaveer. The series brings stories that represent the spirit of solidarity in the country, and celebrates Indians who have shown extraordinary kindness during the coronavirus pandemic. The series airs on Discovery channel, and Discovery Plus app, and comes in partnership between the United Nations in India, NITI Aayog and Discovery channel.

