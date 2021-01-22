KBC 12: 'Sooryavansham' Inspired Kehkesha Amrin to Become IAS Officer, Big B Elated

Amitabh Bachchan will be appearing on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 for Karamveer Special episode featuring Kargil War heroes on Friday. Post this, it will be end of this season. Meanwhile, Kehkesha Amrin from Jharkhand won Rs 12.50 lakh on the show as she became the last contestant to appear on the hot seat.

Kehkesha revealed that she is an IAS aspirant and also shared that after watching Big B starrer Sooryavansham, she decided that she will become a civil servant so that she can do development in her area. Kehkesha said that she was in 11th standard and seeing Big B's character in the film support a lady officer, she was very happy and then decided to pursue civil services as her career in the future.

She added it is one of her favourite films. Big B is elated on hearing that Sooryavansham has inspired such thought in young Kehkesha. He added that if a movie's screenplay is inspiring then he is happy to be in the profession.

During the episode it is also revealed that Kehkesha’s mother sold off her only silver anklet to recharge an SMS pack to answer KBC questions.

Big B also gave a flashback of all the times when women took the hot seat this season and salutes their fighting spirit.