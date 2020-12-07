Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: This Contestant Brought Kiara Advani's Photo to the Hot Seat

Reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is ruling the hearts of fans as Amitabh Bachchan invites inspiring contestants to play the quiz show for big cash prizes. Participants belong to various backgrounds and also keep viewers and the show host entertained with their stories and anecdotes.

Recently, a contestant arrived to play the game. He managed to get past the fastest finger first round and reached the hot seat. He then reveals to Bib B's surprise that he is a very big fan of Kiara Advani and that she is his lucky charm. He even shows off a photo of the actress to Big B which he carried with him 'for luck'. Amitabh could not help but act surprised upon learning this contestant's admiration for Kiara and her work in the film industry. The contestant will also play for Rs 1 crore question on the show.

Meanwhile, Kiara is all set for the theatrical release of her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawaani on December 11. Directed by Abir Sengupta, the film is described as a coming-of-age comedy and will see Kiara play a feisty woman whose left and right swipes on a dating app results in hilarious chaos.

Kiara was last seen opposite Akshay Kumar in horror-comedy Laxmii, which released on OTT on DIwali. She will next feature in Shershaah, based on the true story of the Kargil War hero Vikram Batra, and the comedy Jug Jugg Jeeyo.