Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: This Germany-based Contestant Got Stuck in India During Covid-19 Lockdown

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 welcomed it's new set of participants for the week during the Monday episode. One of the contestants who made it to the hot seat was Rachana Trivedi from Rajkot, Gujarat who had won Rs 10,000 by the time hooter called off the proceedings for the particular episode.

However, before the day came to conclusion, show host Amitabh Bachchan asked her about her work and Rachana said that she is based out of Germany and her house and everything is settled abroad. She recalled coming back to India for a small family holiday before the coronavirus scare had hit the country and the government announced lockdown and travel ban in and out of the country.

Rachana said that when she got stuck here, her visa also expired during the period the travel ban had been imposed. Now, she is working from home for her Germany-based firm from Rajkot, her hometown and that she plans on going back to the country once everything is normal.

In a promo that was aired by the channel, Rachana is also seen getting in a conversation with Big B about football and asks him who does he think is better between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Big B replies that he supports Chelsea from the English Premiere League, which prompts Rachana to say that they are 'rivals' since she is a Manchester United fan. To this Big B adds, "Now, I will not speak to you," as they both break into laughter.

KBC 12 airs on Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.