Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan Announces Quiz Show's Return with Promo

If there’s one actor who can woo the audience from all age groups, it is none other than Amitabh Bachchan. The septuagenarian actor is still grinding hard and never ceases to entertain his loyal and loving audience. From Auro in Paa to Bashkor Banerjee in Piku, from Inspector Vijay Khanna in Zanjeer to Mirza in Gulaabi Sitaabo, he has aced at every role he was offered.

He recently posted a hilarious picture on Instagram in which he is seen yawning on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Big B can be seen pointing at something with his mouth wide open. In the captions, he wrote, “Happens, when you work round the clock,” with a tongue and wink emoji, determining the playful mood Big B was in when he uploaded the picture.

Fans whole-heartedly reacted to the picture through likes and comments. Ranveer Singh, the ultra-energetic actor, also commented on the picture with a goat emoji. G.O.A.T in slang terms is an abbreviation of ‘Greatest Of All Time.’ It is used for people who are exceptional and inspirational. Ranveer Singh, through the goat emoji, is calling AB ‘G.O.A.T.’ Fans and followers also showed their love and appreciation in the comment box with fire, heart, and laughing emojis.

Bachchan has 27.4 million followers on Instagram and regularly posts on the social media platform. He recently shared an old picture of his look test for the 1969 movie ‘Reshma aur Shera.’ The picture garnered more than 1 million likes. He also posted an advertisement for Season 13 of the immensely popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The legendary actor started his career with the movie Saat Hindustani. He rose to the seat of superstar from the movie Zanjeer. Big B will appear alongside Emran Hashmi in Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre. His latest release will be Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

