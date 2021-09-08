Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan Complains Deepika Padukone Never Shares Food

Bollywood Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 13 has so far kept the viewers engaged with the moving life stories of people and witty questions. In the upcoming weekend episode of KBC 13, Deepika Padukone, and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan will grace the show and bring the entertainment dose for the audience. The promos of the show have already given a glimpse of the fun that the upcoming episode, featuring the two divas, will bring. In one of the promos, the megastar was seen discussing food habits of Deepika with Farah and the audience, as he reveals that Deepika never shares her food on set. To which, the actress gave a quick comeback that left the audiences in splits.

In the clip shared by Sony TV on Instagram, Amitabh revealed that Deepika has a habit of eating after every three minutes, but offered him food. He said, “Harr teen minute pe inka aadmi aata hai, donge mein… and yeh bas khaana shuru kareti thi. Kabhi itna nai hua ki Amit ji aap kuch lenge? Bilkul nai (Every three minutes, her guy would come with a tiffin, and she would just start eating. It never occurred to her to ask, ‘Amit Ji, would you like something?’ Never).”

Deepika, who has worked with the superstar in PIKU and Aarakshan, immediately dismissed the accusations and called them a ‘lie.’ She instead shared that it was Amitabh who would wipe her tiffin clean every time she opened it. Deepika enacted that Amit Ji would come and say "kya kha rahe ho, kya kha rahe ho, and finish the whole tiffin (What are you eating, what are you eating and wipe out the whole tiffin)."

Watch this funny conversation here –

However, Amitabh did not admit that, to what Deepika said that lying on the show was not allowed. This episode is all set to air on Friday, that is, September 10.

