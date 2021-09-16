Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan Flaunts His Sporting Skills in Front of Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan netted a goal in the field Hockey against India’s number 1 goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and learned the art of javelin throw from the country’s first-ever track and field gold medalist in the history of the Olympics, Neeraj Chopra. All of this took place on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 as both Neeraj and Sreejesh are set to appear in the upcoming episode of the show as guests. The news about Neeraj and Sreejesh’s appearance in the show was confirmed by the Instagram page of the official broadcasters as they shared a promo from their next episode.

“Chalegi hockey, chalega bhala, #KBC13 mein Neeraj, Sreejesh aur AB sir ke sang dikhega game Olympic wala,” Sony Entertainment Television captioned the video on the photo and video sharing application.

The short clip starts with Amitabh asking Neeraj about javelin throw. Responding to his query, the only second individual Olympic gold medalist of the country said that a person can hold the javelin in three different ways before revealing his favourite grip.

An excited Neeraj even said that he would have liked to show Big B how to throw the javelin but then he looked around the set and the spectators. Amitabh was quick in his replies as he, in Hindi, said, “Sir bilkul mat kijiye app (Sir, please don’t do it).” After that, both Amitabh and Neeraj burst into laughing.

Later, a goal post was added on the set as Amitabh played hockey with Sreejesh. The actor also asked the 33-year-old how he saves the goal and soon Amitabh was ready to test Sreejesh’s sharpness as he started trying to score goals against the hockey star. Initially, Sreejesh tried to block Amitabh’s shots but after some time, he gave up and the 78-year-old managed to score a goal.

There was a child-like excitement on Amitabh’s face after scoring the goal as he shouted in joy.

The episode featuring Neeraj and Sreejesh will be broadcasted on Friday, September 17.

