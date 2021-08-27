Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan Has Difficulty Pronouncing This Word

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan is back. The show, which premiered on August 23, has received much love and admiration from fans. Today, we have a fun thing to share with you all. It all happened during the show when Big B was reading a question that appeared on the computer screen. Where's the fun part, you ask? Well, it's when Sr Bachchan struggled to pronounce the word - mucormycosis, the scientific name of black fungus. The actor fumbled multiple times before cracking a joke on himself. "Isko toh bolte bolte he insaan bimaar hojaaye [One will fall ill while trying to say pronounce it]."

Wanna know the question? It goes like this - "By what common name is the disease mucormycosis known?" The correct answer - Black Fungus. The question was for Aasish Krishna Suvarna, the first contest to sit on the hot seat this season. The question was for Rs 20,000. Aasish managed to win Rs 6.4 Lakhs on the show.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has also got its first crorepati in Himani Bundela. Himani, who is visually challenged, will next contest for the jackpot question of 7 crores which will be on air on August 30 and 31.

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in the sci-fic trilogy Brahmāstra. The Ayani Mukerji directorial will feature Ranjib Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The real-life couple will share the screen for the first time with this film. Actress Mouni Roy will also be seen in a crucial role.

