Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan Offers to Give Away His Suit to Contestant After Shoot Wrap

Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati has seen a successful run over the years and commenced its 13th season recently. The megastar, who has become the mainstay of the popular Indian quiz show, has been fondly admired by the contestants, audience and viewers. In addition to his empathetic nature, his sense of humour and grounded behaviour is why people enjoy the show as much.

In almost every episode, Bachchan ensures a few light-hearted and insightful exchanges with the participants and the fans. A promo from a recent episode shows one moment where a contestant, Pranshu Tripathi passed on his judgement related to Big B’s outfit. The latest promo shared on social media gave a sneak-peek of the fun conversation. It shows how Pranshu, who was not very impressed with the host’s attire, gave his opinion.

He surprised Bachchan by candidly saying that he owns a suit very similar to the one Bachchan was wearing during the episode. Sharing his views, Pranshu commented that he was not very fond of the pocket square, pointing it out on Bachchan’s suit. He said it doesn’t look good at all, adding that such stuff is to be worn at weddings. This left Bachchan stumped for a brief second. However, he took it in a good humour and in reply, quipped, that he will give the suit to Pranshu, once the game is over.

Pranshu will be presented with a question worth Rs 1 crore. In the promo, he looked nervous while tackling the important question. He is also heard saying that the amount is huge for him and it will mean a lot to him if he wins the sum. The part where he will play for Rs 1 crore question will appear in the upcoming episode, September 23, night. KBC 13 airs from Monday to Friday on Sony TV at 9 pm.

