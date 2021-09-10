Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Getting Caught in the Middle of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s PDA

In an upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan will be seen as participants. The two will be seen in the special Shandaar Shukravaar episode as they try to win money for their respective causes.

A small video of the special episode featuring Deepika and Farah is doing rounds on the internet, in which the show host Amitabh Bachchan can be seen revealing that he was once caught in the middle of PDA between Deepika and Ranveer Singh. Bachchan began with, “Humare saath bhi ek durghatna ho gayi (I got involved in an accident).” He then recalled an awards show in which Ranveer made a grand entry on a crane. He shared that when the crane was a few feet away from him, Singh looked towards him and made a gesture (pointing two fingers at his eyes). Bachchan said that he did not know what the gesture meant, so he repeated it back at Ranveer. At one point, Singh even threw his microphone and Bachchan caught it.

Bachchan added, “Mere bagal mein Jaya ji baithi thi. Bohot aahiste se kaan mein aaye, ‘Yeh tumhare liye nahi kar raha hai’ (Jaya Bachchan was sitting next to me, she leaned in and whispered that the gestures were not for me).” He said that she told him to look beside him.

“Bagal mein Deepika ji baithi hui thi. Yeh sab jo tha yeh tab chal raha tha aur tab inka vyah nahi hua tha (Deepika was sitting next to me. All this was happening. And this was when they were not married yet),” he said.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Bachchan B will be working on two upcoming films together. They feature in The Intern Hindi remake from director Amit Sharma and will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film with Prabhas as leading man.

