Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Badhaai Ho Actor Surekha Sikri

A lot of actors come and go but only a few are able to create a lasting impact on the audience. From TV to the big screen, some characters get etched in our hearts and so are the actors who portray them. In the year 2021, the television industry lost two gems — Surekha Sikri and Sidharth Shukla. The demise of both the actors had startled the entertainment industry as their charm was not just limited to the television screen. In the recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, host Amitabh Bachchan remembered Sikri and appreciated the remarkable performance given by her in the film Badhaai Ho.

September 14 was lucky for UPSC aspirant Akshayjyot Ratnoo as he topped the scoreboard after the triple test. He was the fastest to answer all three questions, in mere 7.16 seconds. Akshayjyot, did not bring any companion along, and when asked the reason, he shared that his parents could not come due to their personal reasons. Revealing further, he said that as he has been trying for UPSC, all the friends and other relations eventually parted their ways from him.

After introducing the expert of the day -Richa Anirudh, Big B started the game with Akshayjyot. One of the questions was related to veteran actress Sikri. The question read – who has won the national award for best supporting actress for her role in Mammi, Tamas, Badhaai ho. The correct answer was Sikri and Akshayjot got it right.

According to him, Sikri’s performance was ‘natural’ in Badhaai Ho. Big B also talked about the late actor's career and called her performance in Badhaai Ho “phenomenal.” Akshayjyot took home Rs6,40,000 as he was not willing to take the risk with the question which would have earned him Rs 12,50,000.

Earlier this year on July 16, Sikri breathed her last as she suffered a cardiac arrest at the age of 76. The actor rose to fame from the primetime soap opera Balika Vadhu, in which she essayed the role of Dadisa.

