Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan Responds to Female Fan Sending Him Flying Kisses

On Thursday night’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, a female fan in the audience showered host Amitabh Bachchan with flying kisses. The 13th episode started with contestant Kalpana Datta. The 51-year-old, a homemaker from Thane, won Rs 12.5 lakh on the show. After she answered the Rs 12.5 lakh question, the megastar noticed the fan in the audience blowing flying kisses his way. It was during a break after Kalpana’s last question that Big B responded to the fans.

The 78-year-old jokingly told her that she was putting his married life at risk. Addressing the woman, he quipped, “Madam, dekhiye main aapko bata doon sahi sahi baat. Humara vyavahik jeevan mein bohot badi adchan ho gayi. Itne saare aapne kisses bhej diye kya batayein aapko.(Let me tell you one something clearly. My marital life is going through trouble because of your doing. You sent me so many kisses, what do I say).” This left everyone in splits.

Amitabh is married to actress Jaya Bachchan. The couple has two children, actor Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Speaking about the episode, Kalpana was overjoyed to secure a game on the hot seat. She works a as Head of Sales in a company. The woman also spoke to Big B in Bengali. The actor was also heard dedicating a shayari to her.

After Kalpana quit the show, Dr Sanchali Chakraborty came in as the next contestant. The 29-year-old paediatrician got emotional as Bachchan announced her name. She is a postgraduate trainee in pediatrics and works at a government school. The show has introduced special ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episodes where celebrities will take the hot seat. This week’s Friday episode will welcome actress Deepika Padukone and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan as special guests.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here