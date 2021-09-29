Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His Daughter Shweta is Scared of Needles

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the host and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed that his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda was scared of needles. Big B shared how his little one used to run around the entire house when it came to getting an injection. He recalled this incident while speaking to one of the contestants of the show, who got the golden opportunity to sit on the hot seat and play.

When the episode commenced, contestant Sarbjeet Singh was playing for the question worth Rs 6,40,000. Unable to answer, he takes the help of the last lifeline he was left with — Ask the Expert. Though he successfully wins this round; he gets stuck on the next question. As he was left with no lifelines and was not sure about the answer, Sarbjeet decided to call it quits.

The question asked was — What was the nickname given to the MIG-27 aircraft by Indian Air Force pilots due to the jet’s heroics during the Kargil War? A. Shera, B. Bahadur, C. Nirbhik and D. Jaanbaaz. Before leaving, Big B asked Sarbjeet to make a wild guess for the answer and he selected D. However, the correct answer was B.

Next, it was Savita Bhati, a Senior Nursing Superintendent from Jodhpur, who took over the hot seat. While welcoming her, Big B questioned her about working in the middle of a pandemic and how did she manage to reach the KBC platform. Savita spoke about the scare and panic that had spread across the country due to the novel coronavirus and how eventually people got a hang of it. The nurse also shared that when she informed her office that she was coming to KBC, the admin had jokingly told her to share 5 percent of the winning amount.

During the game, Savita revealed that despite being a nurse, she is scared of injections. On learning this, Big B recalled that his daughter Shweta is also equally scared of injections. While Savita stated that she has a phobia of needles, Big B suggested she should sing songs whenever she is getting an injection.

Talking about himself, the megastar said that he is so used to getting injections that he doesn’t even feel it, now.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here