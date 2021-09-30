Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals How Anand Changed His Life

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s Shaandaar Shukravaar will see the host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan share the turning point in his life and his road to success after which he was accepted as an actor in the industry. The episode will also feature actors Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi as guests. Big B shared his experience when he first witnessed people gawking at him in awe because of his performance in films.

He said, “I had finished working on the film Anand and it had been released. The day it was to be released, I’d taken my friends’ car because I didn’t have one and neither had the money to fill the petrol. I had to borrow 5 to 10 rupees from someone and went to the nearby petrol station, filled the car tank and paid him the money. In the morning, I was on my way to shoot for another film and the car ran out of petrol. Again, I went to the same petrol station to refuel. Sir (referring to Tripathi and Pratik), when I came to refuel, there were 4 to 5 people standing and watching. Because the film, Anand was released. That’s when I realised that people have started recognising me and that I’ve done something right."

The actors were also seen asking the megastar questions on things every common man does. Pratik asked Big B whether he has ever banged the remote control if it wasn’t working or wiped off his hands on his clothes after eating.

Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will air on Friday, October 1 on Sony Entertainment Television.

