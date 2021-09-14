Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Anecdote About His Debut Film

The 16th episode of the ongoing season of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati started with host Amitabh Bachchan chanting Lord Ganesha's name. Roll-over contestant Dr Sanchali Chakravarti, a doctor from Kolkata continued the game. She fielded several questions from different disciplines until one question for Rs 6.4 lakh stumped her. The question asked was about the megastar’s debut film, Saat Hindustani which was released in 1969.

She was asked, “Who was the director and screenwriter of Saat Hindustani?” Unable to answer correctly, she decided to seek the expert's help. The right answer was, Khwaja Ahmad Abbas. Bachchan then shared an anecdote from the time he was working on his first film. He mentioned that the filmmaker who took his audition asked the megastar his name and upon learning his last name, he went on to ask his father's name. When it was confirmed that he was the son of Harivansh Rai Bachchan, the director decided to call the renowned poet to inform him that his son had come for a look test.

The director was under the impression that Amitabh had eloped from home and his family was unaware of his decision of acting. That’s when Harivansh Rai Bachchan confirmed that the family was aware of the star’s choice and was in full support.

Dr Sanchali is a paediatrician at a government hospital. She revealed she ensures a child's physical, behavioural and mental development.

The next contestant Deepti Tupe won the Fastest Fingers First round. She is a travel consultant from Pune, Maharashtra. She revealed she has been working in the tourism sector for over 15 years. Bachchan asked her how she coped up amid the pandemic given the travel sector was terribly hit. Deepti also mentioned she would use the prize money to secure the future of her children.

