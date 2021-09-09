Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan Sides with Both Husband and Wife, Gets Called Out

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 host Amitabh Bachchan s popular across all age groups owing to his acting legacy, magnificent aura, witty nature, and fun-loving attitude. However, one contestant of KBC 13 feels that Bachchan is “diplomatic.” On Wednesday, September 8, three contestants got a chance to sit on the hot seat and take home monetary prizes. The first roll over contestant Kinnori Joshi left the show with a prize of Rs. 3.2 lakh. After which, Kanpur-based Ashutosh Shukla got a chance to play the game on the hot seat with Big B. The megastar was totally impressed with Ashutosh’s confidence. Ashutosh was accompanied by his wife on the show and Big B did not miss a chance to enquire about their equation with each other. First, he sided with the contestant who whined that his wife keeps calling all the time, asking for whereabouts. “It's the same story in every household,” Big B said.

However, when Ashutosh’s wife complained that he doesn't take enough leaves to spend time with him, Bachchan spoke in her favour. At this point, Ashutosh said that Big B’s answers are diplomatic as he asked him to pick a side. The statement left the audience into a fit of laughter and the host of the show affirmed that no matter what ‘the wife is always right.’ Talking about the game, just like the previous contestant Ashutosh, too, went home with a prize money of Rs. 3.2 lakh. In the third round, Kalpana emerged as the winner and started her game on the hot seat. She will continue to play on Thursday, September 9.

KBC has always shown a fun side of Big B. Earlier, when Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan graced the show, a funny banter was seen between the former and Bachchan. Where the megastar complained that Deepika does not share her food, the actress stated that it is Big B who wipes out her tiffin every time.

