Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Date and Time of Launch, When and Where to Watch the Quiz Show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to return on the TV screens once again. The quiz reality show will premiere on August 23. Ahead of the grand premiere, the makers unveiled the third and final part of the short film titled Sammaan. The third part of the film, released on the Instagram page of the channel, revealed that the show will begin to air on August 23. the studio audience is set to make a comeback and with them the Audience Poll lifeline will also return.

When and where to watch KBC 13?

The 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is slated to premier from August 23, that is, Monday on Sony Entertainment Television. The show will air from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Those, who due to any reason, don’t have access to television or the channel can watch the reality show on the digital platform. The quiz reality show will also be premiered on SonyLiv. It can also be streamed on JioTV.

Sony TV had shared the first part of Sammaan on Instagram on July 16. The short film revolves around a village and the villagers who are trying to raise funds for their school building. They register for KBC 13 and one of the villagers, who is basically a barber (played by Omkar Das Manikpuri), gets in. The second part of Sammaan showcases the villagers teaching him but they all are disappointed when he gets the answers wrong in a mock set-up. The final and third part of the film features the barber in the show opposite Bachchan. However, this time he aces all the questions and wins Rs 25 lakh. Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is the man behind the Sammaan, as he has written, directed, and conceptualised the short film.

The registrations for the show had begun earlier this year in May. The reality show, which started in the year 2000, has had 12 successful seasons.

